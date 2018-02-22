Twin Shadow – “Saturdays” (Feat HAIM) & “Little Woman”

The last new music we heard from Twin Shadow was in 2015, when George Lewis, Jr. released his Warner Bros. debut Eclipse and his demo mixtape Night Rally. That same year, Twin Shadow’s tour bus crashed outside of Denver and some of the crew and band were seriously injured. Lewis had reconstructive surgery on his hand, and he started performing again soon after.

Since then, he was featured on a Zeds Dead song as well as Elliphant’s “Where Is Home,” but we haven’t heard any new original Twin Shadow tracks. The wait ends today. Lewis just uploaded two new songs to YouTube; the first is called “Saturdays” and it features HAIM, and the second is “Little Woman.” Both tracks will be included on Twin Shadow’s forthcoming album Caer, which is due on 4/27. Listen to both songs below.

Caer is out 4/27 via Warner Bros Records/Reprise.