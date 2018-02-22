No One On Tonight’s Jeopardy! Knew Kendrick Lamar

Contestants on Jeopardy! don’t exactly have a great track record when it comes to music trivia on the show. Over the past few years, they’ve failed to decipher clues about Paramore, Kurt Vile, Chromeo, Foo Fighters, and Frank Ocean, but you’d think they’d at least get Kendrick Lamar.

Not so! “Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits” was one of the categories on tonight’s episode of Jeopardy!, and one of the clues was this: “Hitmaking was in his ‘DNA.’ He had ‘LOYALTY.’ He was ‘HUMBLE.’ & in ‘LOVE.’ — ‘DAMN.'”

This should not be a hard clue! “HUMBLE.” was a #1 single! DAMN. was a #1 album! Kendrick Lamar is in no way an underground artist! And yet somehow, the big ol’ nerds on Jeopardy! still managed to whiff it. I guess some things never change.