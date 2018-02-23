Arcade Fire Receiving JUNO International Achievement Award

Arcade Fire’s latest album, Everything Now, might have been near-universally disliked, but they’re at the legacy arc in their career where they pick up accolades just for existing. At this year’s JUNO Awards, the group will receive The JUNO International Achievement for the success they’ve managed on a global scale. (Past winners have included Bryan Adams, Drake, Shania Twain, Celine Dion, and Alanis Morissette.) The International Achievement Award will be presented at the JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards, which takes place on 3/24, a night before the JUNO Awards Ceremomy broadcast, where Arcade Fire will also perform.

Arcade Fire are nominated for four JUNO awards this year outside of their International Achievement designation. They’re up for Group Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Alternative Album Of The Year, and Single Of The Year (“Everything Now”).

The JUNO Awards will be broadcast on 3/25.