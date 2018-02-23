Ganser – “PSY OPS” Video

The Chicago postpunk four-piece Ganser have been releasing EPs full of dark, meditative, weirdly pretty goth-inflected postpunk; we posted a couple of their songs, “Pyrrhic Victory” and “Sunk,” last year. This spring, the band will release their debut album Odd Talk, and they’ve just shared a freaky and intense video for “PSY OPS,” its first single.

As a song, “PSY OPS” is a bit more frantic and fearsome than the music that I’ve heard from the band. It’s got that same sense of dark majesty, but its vocals sneer, and its guitar slash. The song has a sense of greater urgency — less early Cure, more early Siouxsie & The Banshees.

The band directed the video themselves. Nothing much happens in it; it just shows some guy making himself breakfast as the members of the band sit around his kitchen. But it ends up feeling like a horror movie anyway, thanks to the disconcerting close-ups on food and the way the members of the band stare unrelentingly at him. The tension in the music helps, too, of course. You keep thinking someone’s about to get stabbed. Check it out below.

Odd Talk is out 4/20 on No Trend Records.