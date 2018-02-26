Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style” Video

Natalie Prass captured hearts when she released her self-titled debut in 2015, which she recorded with the legendary team at Spacebomb studios in Richmond, VA. From there, Prass performed at a bunch of festivals, released a covers EP (which included her take on “The Sound Of Silence,” “Caught Up In The Rapture,” and *gasp* “REALiTi“), and endured one too many comparisons to Disney princesses. Prass’ singing voice is undeniably remarkable, and it’s one we’ve missed over the past year.

Today, Prass announced that her sophomore album, The Future And The Past, will be out in June. She recorded the album with Spacebomb’s Matthew E. White but is now signed to ATO Records, joining acts like Alabama Shakes, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Benjamin Booker, and Margaret Glaspy. The album’s lead single, “Short Court Style,” is a funky, elated love song with a choral hook that’ll hit your sweet spot. It’s the kind of song that was scientifically designed to put a smile on your face without trying too hard. Prass just has the attitude to pull it off.

The accompanying video for “Short Court Style” was directed by Erica Prince and Prass herself. Shot in a wintry playground, the clip is a simple and inspired visualization of a joyful piece of pop music. Watch Prass lead a posse of ribbon dancers in the video and check out The Future And The Past’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Oh My”

02 “Short Court Style”

03 “Your Fire (Interlude)”

04 “The Fire”

05 “Hot For The Mountain”

06 “Lost”

07 “Sisters”

08 “Never Too Late”

09 “Ship Go Down”

10 “Nothing To Say”

11 “Far From You”

12 “Ain’t Nobody”

TOUR DATES:

03/01 Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor *

03/02 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

03/03 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

03/04 Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach @ Jackie Gleason Theater *

03/06 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

03/07 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte *

03/09 Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall *

03/10 Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for Performing Arts *

03/11 Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *

03/12 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

03/14-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

04/21 Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival

04/22 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/23 London, UK @ Bush Hall

04/26 Brighton, UK @ Bau Wow

04/27 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

04/28 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/29 Glasgow, UK @ Mono

06/01 New York, NY @ Rough Trade

06/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/03 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

* – w/Fleet Foxes

The Future And The Past is out 6/1 via ATO. Pre-order it here.