Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Tape Family Feud

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going to be on Family Feud … facing off against the rest of the Kardashian clan. TMZ reports that the episode will feature the Wests versus the Kardashian-Jenners, possibly sans Kourtney and Kylie, with Kim playing for team West. “So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she explained on Snapchat. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment. Family Feud.” Check out some photos and videos from the taping below.

Family Fued – KardashiansJenners VS West’s — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Lmao kanye starring them down like…. “yall don’t know what you got yourself into” 😂 pic.twitter.com/iXb842xJVO — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) February 24, 2018