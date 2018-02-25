Watch Car Seat Headrest Cover Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari”

Like everyone else in this world, Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo seems to be a big Frank Ocean fan. He references Ocean in the lyrics to Twin Fantasy’s “Cute Thing” (“Give me Frank Ocean’s voice/ And James Brown’s stage presence/ I will be your rock god when you’re rolling the dice”) and covered “Ivy” on tour in 2016, and during his show in Perth, Australia last night, as Pitchfork points out, he took on a different track from Blonde. Watch CSH perform “White Ferrari” into their own song “Twin Fantasy (Those Boys)” below.