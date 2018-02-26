Joan Baez Announces Farewell Tour

The inimitable Joan Baez has announced what’s being billed as her “final formal” North American tour, which will begin in September in upstate New York and run through the rest of the year. It’s in support of her latest album, Whistle Down The Wind, which comes out at the end of this week. You can stream her new album here.
“I’m looking forward to being on the road with a beautiful new album of which I am truly proud,” Baez said in a press release. “I welcome the opportunity to share this new music as well as longtime favorites with my audiences around the world.”
Last year, the folk singer was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
Here are the dates:
09/11 Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
09/12 New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater
09/14-15 Boston, MA @ The Wang Theatre
09/17 Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts Maison Symphonique
09/18 Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall
09/21-22 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/25 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
09/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall @ Kimmel Center for the Performing
09/28 Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
09/29 Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
09/30 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/02 Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
10/03 Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
10/05 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/06 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/24 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/25 Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
10/28 Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
10/30 San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
11/04 Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
11/05 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/08 Eureka, CA @ Arkely Center for the Performing Arts
11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall
11/15 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/17 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater Oakland
Whistle Down The Wind is out 3/2.