Joan Baez Announces Farewell Tour

The inimitable Joan Baez has announced what’s being billed as her “final formal” North American tour, which will begin in September in upstate New York and run through the rest of the year. It’s in support of her latest album, Whistle Down The Wind, which comes out at the end of this week. You can stream her new album here.

“I’m looking forward to being on the road with a beautiful new album of which I am truly proud,” Baez said in a press release. “I welcome the opportunity to share this new music as well as longtime favorites with my audiences around the world.”

Last year, the folk singer was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Here are the dates:

09/11 Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

09/12 New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater

09/14-15 Boston, MA @ The Wang Theatre

09/17 Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts Maison Symphonique

09/18 Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

09/21-22 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/25 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

09/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall @ Kimmel Center for the Performing

09/28 Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/29 Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

09/30 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/02 Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

10/03 Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre

10/05 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/06 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/24 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/25 Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

10/28 Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

10/30 San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

11/04 Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

11/05 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/08 Eureka, CA @ Arkely Center for the Performing Arts

11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall

11/15 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/17 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater Oakland

Whistle Down The Wind is out 3/2.