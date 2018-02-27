No Thank You – “Cubic Zirconia”

Around this time last year, the Philadelphia-based band No Thank You released their debut album, the brief but impressive Jump Ship. The band trades in chugging riffs played with ramshackle glee and soaring, sweet melodies, qualities that are amplified on their forthcoming sophomore album, All It Takes To Ruin It All. Lead single “Cubic Zirconia” sounds more self-assured than their debut, even as band leader Kaytee Della-Monica’s feels less certain than ever about her standing in life.

The album was written in the wake of the death of Della-Monica’s father, and “Cubic Zirconia” bears the mark of ingrained behavior passed down between generations. “You’re a great distraction from inherited negativity,” she sings, addressing the person helping her get through the mess of emotions that comes after a relative’s passing. “Well, it’s the pattern that I fear, and I don’t mean to be so cavalier/ At least the masochism is sincere.” The song sounds like the dismantling of shackles, trying to break down the walls between the perception of someone when they’re still around versus when they’re gone.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Furrowed Brows”

02 “Dash”

03 “Outdoor Cat”

04 “Cubic Zirconia”

05 “Space To Grieve”

06 “Veranda”

07 “Hell Bent”

08 “Limitlessly Cheap”

09 “Branch Doubt”

10 “New England Patriots”

TOUR DATES:

04/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung-Fu Necktie

04/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar – The Cellar

All It Takes To Ruin It All is out 4/6 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here (physical) or here (digital).