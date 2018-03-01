pronoun – “run”

Back in 2016, Alyse Vellturo released her debut EP as pronoun, There’s No One New Around You. It’s filled with sparkling rock songs, featuring anthemic choruses that feel like they have a stadium behind them, even though it’s solely Vellturo’s project. Since then, she’s been on the road and working on new music. “run” is the first song she’s put out in over a year, what she describes as “a taste to a collection of songs I wrote right after I finished my first EP.”

“This song in particular is just a ball of frustration,” Vellturo says. “It’s about coming to terms with someone you loved taking the easy way out and running away from the entire life you built together because times temporarily got tough.”

On the track, her words are divvied out precisely: “That’s not how you do it/ It’s not like you’re being discrete,” she sings, each word landing with intention. “Running ’round the nation/ Avoiding this and reality.” The chorus is soaring but it also feels oddly trapped-in; Vellturo feels like the other person escaping is just going to box both of them in. “run” is a defiant song, and it’s also a crystalline pop song. There’s hints of Tegan And Sara’s more recent polished turn; the sliding guitars take their cues from emo. It’s a monster of a track, and you can listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

03/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ~

03/08 Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

03/10 Savannah, GA @ El Rocko Lounge ~

03/13-03/17 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Co. ~

03/19 Memphis, TN @ Growlers ~

03/20 Nashville, TN @ The End ~

03/21 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar ~

03/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

03/23 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

03/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

03/25 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^

05/04 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

05/05 Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger #

05/06 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall #

05/07 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

05/08 Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

05/10 Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom #

05/11 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

05/12 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater #

05/13 Bloomington, IL @ Caste Theater #

05/15 Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater #

05/16 Cincinnati, OH @ southgate House Revival #

05/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater #

05/18 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #

05/19 Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

05/20 Long Island, NY @ may 20 @ Revolution #

05/22 New Haven, CT @ Toads Place #

05/23 Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club #

05/24 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall +

05/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar +

05/27 Philadelphia, PA @ FUT Church +

05/29 Montreal, QC @ Belmont +

05/30 Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club +

05/31 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground +

06/01 Detroit, MI @ El Club +

06/02 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache +

06/03 Saginaw, MI @ Counter Culture +

06/05 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge +

06/06 Columbus, OH @ Skullys +

~ w/ Cape Francis and Charles Fauna

* w/ Michael Nau

^ w/ Turnover and Summer Salt

# w/ Citizen, Basement, and Souvenirs

+ w/ Citizen, Angel Du$t, Oso Oso

“Run” is out now.