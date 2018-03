Oslo power trio Spielbergs play big, heart-on-sleeve guitar-rock with a go-for-broke anthemic intensity. They’re getting ready to unleash their debut EP Distant Star onto the world in April, and its first track is the grandly emotive “We Are All Going To Die,” which will have you either tearing up, punching the sky, or both. Listen below.

The Distant Star EP is out 4/27 via By The Time It Gets Dark.