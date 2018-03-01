Ladytron – “The Animals”

The arch and conceptual UK syntpoppers Ladytron might’ve had their roots in the electroclash era, but they’ve done a remarkable job pushing and expanding their sound, keeping it up to date while still leaving their original personality intact. Ladytron haven’t released an album since 2011’s Gravity The Seducer, so it’s good to see that they’re back at work on a new album and that they’ve got a new single for us.

Ladytron have just shared the bleary, streamlined “The Animals,” our first taste of their forthcoming album. It’s a potent combination of smeary dream-pop and futuristic robo-music. It features frontwoman Helen Marnie chanting, “There is now law / There is no god.” The group recorded it with Jim Abbiss, the producer of 2005’s Witching Hour, which probably remains the group’s best album.

Right now, Ladytron are raising money for their new album with a Pledge campaign. They’re planning to release a second single this summer, and the album, if all goes right, should arrive this fall. In a few days, they’ll also share an “The Animals” remix from synthpop legend Vince Clarke, of Depeche Mode, Yaz, and Erasure. Listen to “The Animals” below.

You can help out Ladytron with their Pledge campaign here.