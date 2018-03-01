A$AP Ferg – Kristi YamaGucci” (Feat. Denzel Curry & IDK)

Unless I’m forgetting someone, A$AP Ferg was the first major non-Atlanta rapper to record a single with Lil Uzi Vert. That alone means that Ferg, like his A$AP Mob colleague A$AP Rocky, knows how to spot a rising star. And on his new single “Kristi YamaGucci,” Ferg has recruited two guest verses from two rappers who might turn out to be very big deals.

“Kristi YamaGucci” features Denzel Curry, the young Miami godfather of SoundCloud rap, and IDK (formerly Jay IDK), a Maryland native who’s lately been building a strong and growing cult audience. Both of them nicely match Ferg’s energy, which is not an easy thing to do. For my money, IDK pretty much steals the song.

Curry and IDK, not coincidentally, are both opening Ferg’s Mad Man tour, which opened last night in Philadelphia. That’s a very good triple bill, and if “Kristi YamaGucci” catches on, the moment where they all perform it together should be pretty great. Listen to it it and check out the dates for the Mad Man tour below.

There hasn’t been any talk of a new Ferg album or mixtape lately, but I think we can all agree that he’s capable of something better than last year’s Still Striving.