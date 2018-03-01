The Kills – “List Of Demands (Reparations)” Video

Back in 2016, the Kills returned with their first new album in five years, Ash & Ice. They’ve been pretty active since then, and today they’ve released a new track, “List Of Demands (Reparations).” It’s a cover of the Saul Williams song, done with Williams’ blessing, and adds the duo’s characteristically punchy stomp.

“It’s a song of strength and empowerment, rooted in the idea of rising above,” Alison Mosshart said in a press release. “It was one of those songs you’re almost scared to cover, because it carries so much respect. It wasn’t a straight up love song or a drug song. It was defined, serious, and perfect already. With certain songs, you feel like an intruder trying to sing them, but this one felt like my own.”

“‘List of Demands’ was so impactful to us — it was the kind of song that would come on backstage and everyone would stop what they were doing and stand up,” Jamie Hince added. “The more I found myself listening to the lyrics, the more I heard in them, and found myself singing along with goose bumps. The brilliant thing about it is that it speaks to so many different ideas — a true underground thing like the best Iggy Pop songs.”

Williams also offered his approval of the cover, saying:

I always felt envious of the way the 60’s generation shared songs and ideologies. Jimi singing Dylan. Rotary Connection singing Otis Redding. The Stones singing the blues. This is all part of the beauty and power of music and it reverberates deeply in me. All this to say, I’m honored. I liked The Kills before they chose to cover ‘LOD.’ If they can feel themselves in that song, it’s because they are as much a part of it as I am.

The cover comes attached to a Ben Strebel-directed video that sees the band and some others dancing in chains. The cover art was designed by Shepard Fairey. A cover of Peter Tosh’s “Steppin’ Razor” is on the single’s B-side.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/14 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater *

05/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/04 St. Petersberg, Russia @ Kosmonavt

06/06 Moscow, Russia @ Glavclub

06/09 Hilvaranbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

06/10 Hamberg, Germany @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld **

06/13 Berne, Switzerland @ Stadt de Suisse **

06/14 Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks **

06/17 Mannheim, Germany @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/23 London, UK @ Olympic Stadium **

06/29 Budapest, Hungary @ Volt Festival

06/30 Prague, Czech Republic @ Aerodome Festival

08/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre ***

08/14 Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse

08/16 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Club

* w/ Dream Wife

** w/ Foo Fighters

*** w/ Saul Williams

“List Of Demands (Reparations)” is out now.