Jay-Z Finally Dethrones Diddy As Richest Hip-Hop Artist

Since Forbes began ranking the richest hip-hop artists in 2011, the top spots have alternated between Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dr. Dre. (Diddy took the title for the last couple years.) But this year, for the first time, the title of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest artist goes to Jay Z, who dethroned Diddy with a a net worth of $900 million, up from $810 million last year. Diddy falls to the #2 spot at $825 million.

Forbes attributed Jay-Z’s rise to the increasing value of his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, as well as his ownership stakes in Roc Nation and his streaming service TIDAL. Meanwhile, Diddy increased his fortune this year, just not enough to outstrip Jay.

Coming in at #3 on the list is Dr. Dre with a net worth of $770 million, and then there’s a significant drop before the next names on the list: Drake and Eminem are tied at $100 million each.

Jay-Z, Diddy, and Dre’s net worths make them not only the richest hip-hop artists, but the richest American musicians full stop. None of them, however, have reached the $1 billion mark yet.