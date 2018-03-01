As We Race Closer To Armageddon, The Utah House Of Representatives Makes A Rap Video

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made...with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC