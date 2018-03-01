Another King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Album Is Coming This Year

Aussie psych-rock goon squad King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard promised to release five new albums in 2017, and somehow, they delivered. They haven’t made any ridiculous promises about 2018 yet, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re slowing down either. The band’s artist biography on the website for the Welsh music festival Green Man, where they’re scheduled to perform in August, lets it slip that they already have another new album on the way:

Building a discography to match the length of that name, KG&TLW released not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE new albums in 2017 alone, with another full-length already announced for later this year. And you know what? They’re all wonderful. Why? Because this is King Gizzard and they’re one of the very best psych rock bands on the planet. Come to the front and bow down.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard actually recorded another album in the time it took you to read this post. Get excited for that one too.