Margaret Glaspy – “Before We Were Together”

Margaret Glaspy impressed the hell out of us with her 2016 debut Emotions And Math. In fact, it impressed us so much that we named it one of the best albums of 2016 and Glaspy one of the best new artists of 2016. And now she’s back.

The New York singer-songwriter has just shared a brand new track called “Before We Were Together,” one of three songs on an upcoming EP entitled Born Yesterday. It’s a slightly twangy blues-rocker that serves as an excellent reminder of how good she is at making old-school rock’n’roll sound fresh and vital, and you can listen to it below.

The Born Yesterday EP is out soon on ATO Records.