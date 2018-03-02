Watch Lorde Debut “Precious Metals” And Cover Frank Ocean At Milwaukee Tour Opener

Lorde opened her North America Dance tour last night in Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bradley Center. During the show, she broke out an unreleased song called “Precious Metals,” which was originally written for her sophomore album Melodrama and didn’t make the final cut. It’s an upbeat, dancehall-influenced song that plays into some of the more party-centric aspects of Melodrama.

In addition to debuting “Precious Metals,” Lorde opted to cover a song from Frank Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde. She took on “Solo,” and performed it with a lone piano. Covering Ocean is no easy feat, but Lorde really pulls it off.

Check out footage of Lorde singing “Precious Metals” and “Solo” below.