Lost Under Heaven – “The Breath Of Light”

Since WU LYF ended in 2012, vocalist Ellery James Roberts has dedicated himself to his new Lost Under Heaven project. In 2016, he released its debut album, the under-appreciated Spiritual Songs For Lovers To Sing, and today he’s shared his first new song in almost two years. It’s called “The Breath Of Light,” and it places Roberts’ distinctly gravelly voice on top of a minimal composition, letting his vocals do most of the heavy lifting.

“For I have been trying my best just to keep up above/ And I’d be lying if I said/ Never question what it is worth/ I am trying, I am trying but I am dying,” he sings, each word feeling like a labored expression. In the song’s final minute, his voice is joined by another, who echoes and bellows and fills out the frame. “Iron walls of waves are breakin’ over me,” she sings, their words intermingling upwards. It’s a departure from the largely bombastic songs that were present on Spiritual Songs For Lovers To Sing, but no less affecting.

Listen below.