Ariana Grande Has Finished A New Album Produced By Pharrell And Max Martin

A lot has happened to Ariana Grande since the release of Dangerous Woman in 2016. Worst and most famously, her concert in Manchester last year was the site of a terrorist bombing, from which she rebounded in gracious fashion by organizing a massive benefit show. Now TMZ is reporting that Grande’s fourth studio album is ready to go.

We already knew she was working with Pharrell, who reportedly produced about half the new LP. Hopefully it will turn out better than Man Of The Woods!

The other half fell to Grande’s longtime collaborator Max Martin, who produced some of her greatest hits including “Problem” (which I named the best pop song of 2014) and “Into You” (which I named the best pop song of 2016). Do I have any doubt they’ll come through with another monster jam? I do not.

Grande reportedly played the full album at a listening session for manager Scooter Braun and Republic Records execs, and it’s supposedly her most personal to date — understandably, given what happened in the years since Dangerous Woman. Grande is one of the best pop stars we’ve got, so this rollout can’t begin soon enough.