Neko Case Teases New Music

Although she contributed to the collaborative album case/lang/veirs in 2016 and the New Pornographers’ Whiteout Conditions last year, Neko Case hasn’t released a proper solo album since 2013’s The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You. That may be about to change, as Case has just shared a cryptic teaser video containing a couple of tarantulas and what appears to be a few tantalizing seconds of new music. On Twitter, she also included the caption “Coming Soon…” See below.

Case also announced a sprawling 30-date US tour this week, starting with a stop at Sasquatch! in May and ending with a performance at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July. She’ll be touring with Ray Lamontagne. Check out the dates below.

Tour dates:

05/27 George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/28 Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium *

05/30 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

06/01 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/02 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

06/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

06/08 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/09 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater *

06/10 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

06/12 Rogers, AK @ WalMart Arkansas Music Pavilion *

06/13 Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Ampitheatre at Snowden Grove *

06/15 Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre *

06/16 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

06/17 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

06/19 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/20 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *

06/23 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/24 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/26 Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

06/28 Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

06/29 North Adams, ma @ Mass Moca *

06/30 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

07/01 Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

07/03 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *

07/04 Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

07/06 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

07/07 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

07/08 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/10 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* = w/ Ray Lamontagne