Neko Case Teases New Music

Although she contributed to the collaborative album case/lang/veirs in 2016 and the New Pornographers’ Whiteout Conditions last year, Neko Case hasn’t released a proper solo album since 2013’s The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You. That may be about to change, as Case has just shared a cryptic teaser video containing a couple of tarantulas and what appears to be a few tantalizing seconds of new music. On Twitter, she also included the caption “Coming Soon…” See below.
Coming Soon…https://t.co/xsNEJodvSP pic.twitter.com/Kyx7C64NIb
— Neko Case (@NekoCase) March 3, 2018
Case also announced a sprawling 30-date US tour this week, starting with a stop at Sasquatch! in May and ending with a performance at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July. She’ll be touring with Ray Lamontagne. Check out the dates below.
Tour dates:
05/27 George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/28 Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium *
05/30 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *
06/01 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
06/02 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
06/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
06/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *
06/08 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
06/09 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater *
06/10 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *
06/12 Rogers, AK @ WalMart Arkansas Music Pavilion *
06/13 Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Ampitheatre at Snowden Grove *
06/15 Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre *
06/16 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
06/17 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
06/19 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *
06/20 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
06/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *
06/23 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
06/24 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
06/26 Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *
06/28 Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *
06/29 North Adams, ma @ Mass Moca *
06/30 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *
07/01 Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
07/03 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *
07/04 Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
07/06 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
07/07 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *
07/08 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
07/10 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
* = w/ Ray Lamontagne