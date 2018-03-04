Veronica Falls Drummer And Boys Forever Songwriter Patrick Doyle Dead At 32

Veronica Falls drummer and Boys Forever/Basic Plumbing songwriter Patrick Doyle has died. Though his cause of death has not yet been revealed, a statement confirming Doyle’s death was posted to the Boys Forever Facebook page earlier this afternoon, which also asks for donations to the Los Angeles LGBT Center in his memory. “He was a dear son, brother, uncle and friend, and we loved him dearly,” the statement reads. “His family are immensely proud of all he achieved.”

Veronica Falls member Marion Herbain also shared a message about Doyle’s passing on Instagram. “Everything hurts and it’s been hard finding the right words while dealing with feelings ranging from complete heartbreak to remorse,” she writes. “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but I’m glad I got to spend some of the best years of my life by your side, as a bandmate and a friend.” Franz Ferdinand member Alex Kapranos expressed his grief on Twitter, where he called Doyle “smart, funny, [and] a great musician…I can’t sum up his life on here. I will miss him.”

This article originally appeared on Spin.