Watch Sufjan Stevens & St. Vincent Perform At The 2018 Oscars

Watch Sufjan Stevens & St. Vincent Perform At The 2018 Oscars
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Say what you will about the bloated pomp of the Oscars, but if they get Sufjan Stevens to perform with St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, and Chris Thile on a national telecast, then they’re doing something right. There’s some precedent for this kind of indie underdog story at the Oscars, of course, with Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery” performance at the 1998 ceremony. Still, it was fun to see Suf (in a tux for the first time!) perform “Mystery Of Love,” his Best Original Song-nominated contribution to the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack, even if the performance itself seemed weirdly short and a little underwhelming. Watch Stevens, alongside the aforementioned musicians plus Casey Foubert, James McAlister, and Thomas Bartlett, below.

Here’s Miguel performing “Remember Me” from Coco with Natalia Natalia Lafourcade and Gael García Bernal:

Here’s Mary J. Blige performing “Mighty River” from Mudbound:

And here’s Common and Andra Day performing “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall:

Oh, and also? Moses Sumney livetweeted his entire experience at the Oscars:

Tags: Annie Clark, Call Me By Your Name, Casey Foubert, Chris Thile, Common, Doveman, James McAlister, Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Moses Sumney, Oscars, St. Vincent, Sufjan Stevens, Thomas Bartlett