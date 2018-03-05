Watch Sharon Van Etten Play New Songs In LA

Sharon Van Etten has never stopped being busy. For the past few years, she’s kept up a steady stream of collaborations and one-off tracks. She acted in the Netflix series The OA, performed in Twin Peaks: The Return, and scored the movie Strange Weather. Last year, she became a mom, and she didn’t even let that slow her down. And yet it’s been a very long time since she released an album of her own. Van Etten’s last album was Are We There, and it came out nearly four years ago. So we’re very happy to report that Van Etten is out there in the world now, trying out new music.

On Saturday night, Van Etten played a show at Moroccan Lounge, an intimate venue in Los Angeles. Van Etten devoted her show almost entirely to trying out new and in-progress songs, almost like a comedian dropping by a club to workshop jokes before doing a higher-profile gig. A few fan-made videos of those songs are out there on the internet, and from what we can hear, the new songs sound stark and lovely.

We can’t hear too much of those songs in these videos, and we shouldn’t hear too much. But from what little we can tell, it seems as though Van Etten is working on something that could be really special. Watch a couple of video below.