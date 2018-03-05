Height Keech – “Computer Rocker”

Last year, the Baltimore rapper Height Keech, a longtime fixture of his city’s DIY scene, released his Mind Moves The Mountain album. On that one, Keech rapped over chopped-up psychedelic rock. And on first glimpse, it seems like he might be doing something vaguely similar on his next album.

Keech has a new LP called Computer Rocker coming out next month. On the album-opening title track, Keech goes in over a nervous sample of a buzzing guitar line, rapping about Ted Nugent and wild boars. It sounds really fucking good. Detroit rapper Mister, of the group Passalacqua, guests on the album, and he’ll join Keech on his spring tour, as well Cold Rhymes Records act iAlive. Listen to “Computer Rocker” and check out Keech’s tour dates below.

<a href="http://heightwithfriends.bandcamp.com/album/computer-rocker" target="_blank">Computer Rocker by Height Keech</a>

TOUR DATES:

3/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

5/01 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Shakepeare’s Pub

5/02 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

5/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bremen

5/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Pour House

5/06 – Kalispell, MT @ Old School Records

5/07 – Olympia, WA @ Westside Lanes

5/08 – Seattle, WA @ Timbre Room

5/09 – Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe

5/10 – Sacramento, CA @ (House Show)

5/11 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern

5/12 – Redwood City, CA @ Mardi Gras Lounge

5/15 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Rogue Bar

5/17 – Sante Fe, NM @ Rufina Taproom

5/18 – Denver, CO @ Seventh Circle Collective

5/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Triple Nickel

5/20 – Amarillo, TX @ Leftwoods

5/21 – Norman, OK @ Bisons

5/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

5/23 – St. Louis, MI @ Pops Blue Moon

5/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Duffy’s

5/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

5/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ghost Light

* with Epic Beard Men

Computer Rocker is out 4/30 on Cold Rhymes Records.