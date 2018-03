Superchunk’s latest, What A Time To Be Alive, came out last month and we named it Album Of The Week. One of its tracks, “Cloud Of Hate,” is a brash, super-short punk song, and today, Superchunk debuted a video to accompany it. The eerie clip was directed by the artist Taiyo Kimura. Check it out below.

What A Time To Be Alive is out now via Merge.