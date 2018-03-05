Deerhunter Announce Tour Ahead Of New Music

Deerhunter are going on tour starting in mid-May. The band made the announcement today, and a press release notes that they will debut new music and a new lineup at two intimate shows in New York City. Deerhunter are currently working on a new album, and the first single is expected in mid-summer. It will follow 2015’s Fading Frontier.
Deerhunter just joined Twitter and Instagram. Check out the string of dates below. Tickets for the two New York shows go on sale this Friday (3/9) at 10AM EST.
TOUR DATES:
05/15 New York, NY @ Elsewhere
05/16 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
05/25 London @ Koko
05/26 Manchester @ Strange Waves @ Albert Hall
05/27 Brighton UK @ Concorde 2
05/29 Paris @ Villette Sonique
05/30 Besançon FR @ La Rodia
06/02 Barcelona @ Primavera
06/03 Nimes @ This Is Not A Love Song
06/04 Bordeaux @ Rock School Barbey
06/05 Nantes @ Stereolux
06/06 Lille @ Aeronef
06/08 Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/09 Aarhus @ Northside Festival
06/10 Helsinki @ Sideways Festival
06/12 Leipzig @ UT Connewitz
06/13 Berlin @ Festaal
06/14 Prague @ Meet Factory
06/15 Mannheim @ Maifield Derby Open Air Festival