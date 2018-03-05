Deerhunter Announce Tour Ahead Of New Music

Deerhunter are going on tour starting in mid-May. The band made the announcement today, and a press release notes that they will debut new music and a new lineup at two intimate shows in New York City. Deerhunter are currently working on a new album, and the first single is expected in mid-summer. It will follow 2015’s Fading Frontier.

Deerhunter just joined Twitter and Instagram. Check out the string of dates below. Tickets for the two New York shows go on sale this Friday (3/9) at 10AM EST.

TOUR DATES:

05/15 New York, NY @ Elsewhere

05/16 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

05/25 London @ Koko

05/26 Manchester @ Strange Waves @ Albert Hall

05/27 Brighton UK @ Concorde 2

05/29 Paris @ Villette Sonique

05/30 Besançon FR @ La Rodia

06/02 Barcelona @ Primavera

06/03 Nimes @ This Is Not A Love Song

06/04 Bordeaux @ Rock School Barbey

06/05 Nantes @ Stereolux

06/06 Lille @ Aeronef

06/08 Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/09 Aarhus @ Northside Festival

06/10 Helsinki @ Sideways Festival

06/12 Leipzig @ UT Connewitz

06/13 Berlin @ Festaal

06/14 Prague @ Meet Factory

06/15 Mannheim @ Maifield Derby Open Air Festival