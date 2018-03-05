The Armed – “Role Models” Video (Feat. Tommy Wiseau)

Detroit hardcore collective the Armed are gearing up to release their third LP, Only Love. The video for their latest single, “Role Models,” premiered on Adult Swim’s Toonami block this past weekend, and it features the quirky, ever-puzzling The Room filmmaker Tommy Wiseau dressed as a swamp monster — though more accurately in a ghillie suit — as if that’s a surprise.

If the song elicits any reactions similar to those of Tommy Wiseau, surely the Armed would be pleased. So in Tommy’s words, “Watch it, listen, learn, AH!”

Only Love is out 4/27 via Throatruiner Records. Pre-order it here.