Okay Kaya – “Dance Like U” Video

Norwegian-born, New York-based singer-songwriter Okay Kaya has had us keen on her smooth voice with tracks like “Durer” and the recent “IUD.” Today we’re premiering a second preview from her forthcoming debut LP, “Dance Like U.”

Kaya’s sharing her latest batch of singles through a video series by director Adinah Dancyger. “‘Dance Like U’ is about awkwardly pursuing someone,” Kaya told us over email. “[It’s] about being so wet the liquid pours itself. This video works as a visual partner to ‘IUD’ and continues to explore trauma as a physical embodiment, a resident twin.”

She asks at the chorus, “Do you dance like you fuck/ Or do you dance like you make love,” staring her twin down, confiding in her, and mirroring her moves. Kaya reels us into a deeper level of intimacy, something she describes as “smut,” and in each track we’ve heard from her upcoming album, we’re reminded that sex is poetry. Where she very openly asked to be taken to the clinic for birth control, she finds sexual and musical liberation. Where she asks in what way passion is expressed, whether it’s driven by love or lust, she reaches a better understanding in regards to her own identity. Watch “Dance Like U” below, where you can also catch up on “IUD.”