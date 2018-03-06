Jon Hopkins – “Emerald Rush” Video

British producer Jon Hopkins broke through in a big way with 2013’s stunning Immunity. Since then, he’s reworked his own songs, collaborated with other artists, and scored a production of Hamlet. But now, thankfully, he’s finally getting around to following Immunity up with a brand new album.

Singularity, which will be out in May on Domino, is a conceptual work inspired by Hopkins’ experience with meditation and trance states that, according to a press release, explores the tension between “dystopian urbanity” and nature. But you don’t need really to know any of that to appreciate the album for its sheer musical beauty, as lead single “Emerald Rush” attests. All you need to know is that it’s great, a warm, pulsating, finely crafted bit of atmospheric dance music.

It also comes along with an animated music video from illustrator Robert Hunter and director Elliot Dear. Admittedly, I’m a sucker for animated music videos, and like all good animated music videos, this one manages to tell a fantastical little story while still taking full advantage of the sheer visual creativity afforded by the medium. Check it out below.

01 “Singularity”

02 “Emerald Rush”

03 “Neon Pattern Drum”

04 “Everything Connected”

05 “Feel First Life”

06 “C O S M”

07 “Echo Dissolve”

08 “Luminous Beings”

09 “Recovery”

Singularity is out 5/4 on Domino. Pre-order it here.