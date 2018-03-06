Damien Jurado – “Over Rainbows And Rainier” Video

Damien Jurado’s last LP, 2016’s Visions Of Us On The Land, finished up a trilogy of albums that began in 2012 with Maraqopa. That means that The Horizon Just Laughed, which the Seattle singer-songwriter just announced today, is the start of a whole new chapter in his career. Fittingly, it’s also the first self-produced album in his career, and lead single “Over Rainbows And Rainier” is a lovely, comfortable folk song that comes with a Jordan Halland-directed video that makes great use of the Pacific Northwest’s impressive scenery. Watch and listen below.

The Horizon Just Laughed is out 5/4 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.