Eric B. & Rakim Announce US Tour

Eric B. & Rakim are, quite simply, one of the greatest rap groups of all time. Eric B., from Queens, was a DJ, and he probably didn’t produce too much of the duo’s work — the different people involved all say different things about who produced what — and he certainly didn’t rap. But he was a legendary street figure, and his swagger and larger-than-life personality were key to the duo’s appeal. Rakim, meanwhile, was a rap phenomenon like the world had never seen, a mysterious and thoughtful master who always sounded calm and composed and who had a command of meter and cadence that would prove enormously impactful on the genre.

Together, Eric B. & Rakim went on a four-album run, starting with the 1987 classic Paid In Full, that remains one of the most solid in rap history. They broke up in 1992, immediately got into legal battles with one another, and never found the same success as solo artists that they had together. (Rakim’s sadly abbreviated early-’00s run on Dr. Dre’s Aftermath label, which never led to the release of an album, remains a tantalizing what-if.) But now they’re finally getting back together.

Last year, Eric B. and Rakim announced that they’d be heading out on a reunion tour. But other than a one-off show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, nothing happened. So it’s great to see that they’ve finally announced the dates of a reunion tour, which will take them to clubs across the US this spring. Here are those dates.

TOUR DATES:

4/08 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blue

4/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

4/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

4/15 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

4/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

4/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore SoundStage

4/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

4/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

4/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

4/24 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

4/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

4/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

4/30 – San Diego, CA @ Houes Of Blues

5/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

5/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore