Beach House Detail New Album 7, Announce 2018 Tour Dates

Late last night, Beach House released a song, “Dive,” the second single from their upcoming new album, following last month’s “Lemon Glow.” Their new album is called 7 — it’s their seventh album together — and will be out on 5/11. As they expand in an essay accompanying the album announcement, its creative process marks a significant divergence from how the Baltimore duo has made albums in the past.

Instead of recording all of the songs at once, they went into the studio five different times over the course of eleven months, recording the songs that they felt most excited about at the time. The album doesn’t have a traditional producer, though they do cite Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember (aka Sonic Boom) as an influential part of the record, as well as the contributions of live drummer James Barone, who played on the album.

“We wanted to rethink old methods and shed some self-imposed limitations,” Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand write in the essay. “In the past, we often limited our writing to parts that we could perform live. On 7, we decided to follow whatever came naturally. As a result, there are some songs with no guitar, and some without keyboard. There are songs with layers and production that we could never recreate live, and that is exciting to us. Basically, we let our creative moods, instead of instrumentation, dictate the album’s feel.”

There’s a new visualizer for their latest track, “Dive,” below. The band has also announced an extensive tour itinerary that will start at the end of April and take them through the fall. Tickets for these shows will be available as an early pre-sale tomorrow (3/8) and for the general public on Thursday (3/9), both at 10AM local time.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dark Spring”

02 “Pay No Mind”

03 “Lemon Glow”

04 “L’Inconnue”

05 “Drunk In LA”

06 “Dive”

07 “Black Car”

08 “Lose Your Smile”

09 “Woo”

10 “Girl Of The Year”

11 “Last Ride”

TOUR DATES:

04/30 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

05/01 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

05/02 Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live

05/04 Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

05/05 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

05/07 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

05/08 El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

05/11 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW)

05/13 Mayer, AZ @ Form Arcosanti

06/02 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

07/27 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/28 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead theatre

07/30 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

07/31 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

08/02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

08/05 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory at North Park

08/07 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

08/10 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/15 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08/17 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

08/18 Chicago, Il @ Chicago Theatre

08/19 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/20 Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

08/22 New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

08/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

08/24 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/25 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/25 Lisbon, Portugal @ Colisseum

09/26 Porto, Portugal @ Teatro sa da Bandeira

09/30 Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne

10/01 Köln, DE @ Gloria

10/02 Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/04 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

10/05 Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn

10/07 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/08 Stockholm, [email protected] Munchenbryggeriet

10/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

10/11 Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

10/12 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/13 Brussels, BE @ AB

10/15 Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/18 London, UK @ Troxy

10/19 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/20 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

7 is out 5/11 via Sub Pop.