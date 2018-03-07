Beach House Detail New Album 7, Announce 2018 Tour Dates

Late last night, Beach House released a song, “Dive,” the second single from their upcoming new album, following last month’s “Lemon Glow.” Their new album is called 7 — it’s their seventh album together — and will be out on 5/11. As they expand in an essay accompanying the album announcement, its creative process marks a significant divergence from how the Baltimore duo has made albums in the past.
Instead of recording all of the songs at once, they went into the studio five different times over the course of eleven months, recording the songs that they felt most excited about at the time. The album doesn’t have a traditional producer, though they do cite Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember (aka Sonic Boom) as an influential part of the record, as well as the contributions of live drummer James Barone, who played on the album.
“We wanted to rethink old methods and shed some self-imposed limitations,” Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand write in the essay. “In the past, we often limited our writing to parts that we could perform live. On 7, we decided to follow whatever came naturally. As a result, there are some songs with no guitar, and some without keyboard. There are songs with layers and production that we could never recreate live, and that is exciting to us. Basically, we let our creative moods, instead of instrumentation, dictate the album’s feel.”
There’s a new visualizer for their latest track, “Dive,” below. The band has also announced an extensive tour itinerary that will start at the end of April and take them through the fall. Tickets for these shows will be available as an early pre-sale tomorrow (3/8) and for the general public on Thursday (3/9), both at 10AM local time.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Dark Spring”
02 “Pay No Mind”
03 “Lemon Glow”
04 “L’Inconnue”
05 “Drunk In LA”
06 “Dive”
07 “Black Car”
08 “Lose Your Smile”
09 “Woo”
10 “Girl Of The Year”
11 “Last Ride”
TOUR DATES:
04/30 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
05/01 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
05/02 Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live
05/04 Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
05/05 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05/07 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
05/08 El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
05/11 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW)
05/13 Mayer, AZ @ Form Arcosanti
06/02 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
07/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre
07/27 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/28 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead theatre
07/30 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
07/31 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
08/02 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
08/05 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory at North Park
08/07 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
08/10 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/15 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/17 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
08/18 Chicago, Il @ Chicago Theatre
08/19 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/20 Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
08/22 New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre
08/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
08/24 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/25 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/25 Lisbon, Portugal @ Colisseum
09/26 Porto, Portugal @ Teatro sa da Bandeira
09/30 Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne
10/01 Köln, DE @ Gloria
10/02 Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/04 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
10/05 Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn
10/07 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
10/08 Stockholm, [email protected] Munchenbryggeriet
10/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box
10/11 Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
10/12 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/13 Brussels, BE @ AB
10/15 Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/18 London, UK @ Troxy
10/19 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/20 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
7 is out 5/11 via Sub Pop.