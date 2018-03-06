Big Ups – “PPP”

“Look into the crystal/ And see what you wanna see!” So goes the harshly howled refrain from “PPP,” our first preview of the next Big Ups album.

The Brooklyn post-hardcore scrappers will be back this May with Two Parts Together, the follow-up to 2016’s Before A Million Universes. Its lead single, not to be confused with the Beach House song of the same name (not that anyone would), finds Joe Galarraga railing against a fortune-teller while serrated guitar stabs and depth-charge power chords take turns attacking your eardrums. It would sound rad in a Y2K-era skate video, and maybe it goes without saying, but I mean that as a compliment.

At The Fader, Galarraga offers some background:

We wrote this song before we realized there was a Beach House song with the same name — whoops. “PPP” is about the power of mystery; it plays with the idea that psychics will see the future in a crystal ball. But what if the crystal breaks and refracts the vision, like a prism? Or magnifies it? A lot of the songs on Two Parts Together focus on unknowability, and this song flips the script on a psychic reading.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Two Parts Together”

02 “In The Shade”

03 “Trying To Love”

04 “PPP”

05 “Tenmile”

06 “Fear”

07 “Tell Them”

08 “Imaginary Dog Walker”

Two Parts Together is out 5/18 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.