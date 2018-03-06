Two Inch Astronaut Announce Indefinite Hiatus

Two Inch Astronaut have been around in some form or another since 2009, starting as a partnership between frontman Sam Rosenberg and drummer Matt Gatwood. The rest of their lineup rotated throughout the years, most recently adding Grass Is Green bassist Andy Chervenak to their ranks for their last two albums, 2016’s Personal Life and last year’s Can You Please Not Help.

Today, the Maryland-based band has announced that they’ll be going on an indefinite hiatus. “Nothing dramatic — still get along and love playing, but we’ve been doing some form of this band for almost ten (!?) years and it’s time to shake things up a bit,” they wrote in a statement. “We all have new musical things in the pipeline as well, so remain stay tuned.”

They’re planning one final tour for this summer, called the So Long Tour, that they’re in the process of booking now, and they’re looking for suggestions as to where they should play:

… Is there anywhere you the people would like to see us? We don’t get a chance to stray too far out of our zone due to work stuff, but we’re gonna do our best for this last one so hit us up. Also, we’ve got some shows set up between now and then, but if you’re interested in having us play elsewhere/siphoning your college’s entire budget to have us there, speak now or indefinitely hold your peace.

Revisit our coverage of the band over the years here.