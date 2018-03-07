serpentwithfeet – “bless ur heart” Video

Avant-R&B performer serpentwithfeet released a tremendous EP in 2016 called blisters by way of the experimental label Tri Angle Records. Since then, we’ve heard serpentwithfeet cover Beyoncé’s “Love Drought” and watched him charm the hell out of the audience at Basilica SoundScape 2017.

Today, serpentwithfeet has announced his debut solo album soil, which is due out in June. It will be his first time working with Secretly Canadian, though the label will joint-release the LP alongside Tri Angle. Lead single “bless ur heart” premiered on the FADER today accompanied by a video directed by Björk’s frequent collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang.

Shot in what appears to be a baroque concert hall, the video finds serpentwithfeet costumed in red and singing to a lost love. “Keep a tender heart,” is the mantra sung throughout and it builds to a grand, operatic conclusion. Watch the video and check out the soil tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “whisper”

02 “messy”

03 “wrong tree”

04 “fragrant”

05 “mourning song”

06 “cherubim”

07 “seedless”

08 “invoice”

09 “waft”

10 “slow syrup”

11 “bless ur heart”

soil is out 6/8 via Secretly Canadian/Tri Angle Records.