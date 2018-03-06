Fyre Fest Organizer Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison

Fyre Fest organizer Billy McFarland has pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. McFarland originally pleaded not guilty in October. TMZ reports that the two counts are connected to funds McFarland acquired from the festival’s investors, and according to the report, prosecutors say the funds in question totaled over a million dollars.

McFarland was arrested by the FBI on wire fraud charges in July of 2017 and released on $300,000 bail. Now, it looks like he could be headed to prison. The maximum sentence for each count would be 20 years, with McFarland’s sentencing hearing scheduled for 6/21 in New York. When he entered the plea, McFarland agreed not to appeal his sentence between eight and 10 years.