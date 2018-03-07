TT – “Love Leaks”

Two years ago, Jenny Lee Lindberg, singer and bassist for the Los Angeles band Warpaint, went solo under the name jennylee, releasing her album right on! Today, we learn that Lindberg’s Warpaint bandmate Theresa Wayman is doing something similar. Wayman, who sings and plays guitar in Warpaint, has taken on the alias TT and recorded a new solo album called LoveLaws. It’s coming out this spring.

Wayman recorded LoveLaws in her Los Angeles home studio and on the road; she worked on some of it in London. Wayman plays most of the instruments on the album, and she co-produced it with her brother Ivan Wayman. A few other musicians, including Wayman’s Warpaint bandmates and the esteemed Beastie Boys keyboardist Money Mark, contributed.

First single “Love Leaks” is a slow, woozy six-minute ballad. The track, built from a loping beat and a sustained organ drone, has some of the cinematic languor of ’90s trip-hop, which Wayman claims as an inspiration. It’s a pretty, gooey piece of music. You can hear it below, and you can also check out the LoveLaws tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mykki”

02 “I’ve Been Fine”

03 “Love Leaks”

04 “The Dream”

05 “Tutorial”

06 “Dram”

07 “Safe”

08 “Sassafras Interlude”

09 “Take One”

10 “Too Sweet”

LoveLaws is out 5/18 on Wayman’s own label Love Leaks; you can pre-order it here.