Vince Staples Launches GoFundMe For Anyone Who Wants Him To Shut Up

Vince Staples, one of the greatest rappers on planet earth, has long made it a habit of clapping back on Twitter whenever anyone says anything shitty to him. He’s devastatingly good at it, too. But he’s now raised his game to another level, launching an entire GoFundMe campaign that will, at least theoretically, allow someone to put up money to make him go away.

Staples has set a $2 million goal for his campaign. If he reaches it, he says that money will “allow me to shut the fuck up forever, and you will never hear from me again. No songs, no interviews, no anything.”

He’s even laid out exactly how he’ll spend that money:

For 2M I agree to do the following:

– Move to Palmdale

– Buy a Honda

– Year supply of soups for the homies locked down

– Buy a puppy

Staples continues: “If not, you can choose to let me do what the fuck I want to do, when I want to do it. Get off of my dick or fund my lifestyle. The choice is yours.” Here’s his (frankly brilliant) GoFundMe pitch video:

If you like, you can donate to Staples’ GoFundMe here. At press time, it has raised $122.