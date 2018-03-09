Erica Eso – “House That’s Always Burning”

Weston Minissali lent his synth-playing talents to Cloud Becomes Your Hand, one of our 2014 Band To Watch picks. Since then, he’s started a new project composing songs under the name Erica Eso. Following his first album under the pseudonym, 2019, Minissali is back this month with an album for NNA Tapes called 129 Dreamless GMG.

Erica Eso has shared a couple previews from the forthcoming with “Gun-Metal Grey” and “Love Gun,” and today we’re premiering the album’s closer, “House That’s Always Burning.” The track features Angelica B of Body Language and at the chorus, her melody provides the anchor meant to highlight rather than ground the rest of the microtonal frenzy.

Listen below, where you can also stream “Gun-Metal Grey” and “Love Gun.”

TOUR DATES:

03/15 Brooklyn Record Release w/ Horse Lords and the Dreebs @ Alphaville

03/22 Baltimore, MD @ The Crown (w/ Wume, Shinji, Agar Agar)

03/23 Athens, OH @ The New Happiness (w/ NosawwasoN and Valley Girls)

03/24 Chicago, IL @ Observatory Studios (w/ Ono, Toupee and Malci)

03/25 Madison, WI @ Mickeys Tavern (w/ Julian Lynch and Tippy)

03/26 Live Facebook Daytrotter Broadcast at 12:15PM ET

03/27 Toronto, ON @ Baby G (w/ Bernice andTrya)

03/29 Montreal, QC @ Bar Spectacle (w/ Bernice @ l’Escogriffe)

03/30 Boston, MA @ The Lilypad (w/ Nakedly and Rune)

129 Dreamless GMG is out 3/16 via NNA Tapes. Pre-order it here.