Flasher – “Skim Milk” Video

Flasher — one of our Best New Bands Of 2016 — are finally getting ready to release their debut album after amassing an EP and a 7″ to their name already. That debut will be out later this year via Domino Records. But to hold us over until then — and to promote their SXSW dates and an upcoming tour, where they’ll support the Breeders and Ought — the DC trio are releasing a new song, “Skim Milk,” alongside a video.

The video finds them performing in a gorgeous-looking theater that looks like it could double as a church. The track is urgent and propulsive, with all three members — guitarist Taylor Mulitz, bassist Daniel Saperstein, and drummer Emma Baker — trading off vocals in increasingly frenzied fashion. It’s a towering pummel of riffs and hooks, with all of them locking into a groove and repeating the song’s central mantra — “No future, no fate” — interspersed with secondary phrases, building a wall of harmonies. It’s a wonder to hear just how tightly-knotted and in-sync they are, and the video helps hammer home that feeling of interconnectedness.

Here’s what the band had to say about the release:

The themes in “Skim Milk” and its video might be described as being haunted by your own desire for belonging. We’re not bemoaning “no future, no fate”, we’re advocating for it. From getting a mortgage, to going to college, to crafting public policy, folks are always telling you to think of your future, to make choices in the name of some future. But most folks don’t have the privilege to live outside the present. This kind of future tense, aspirational bullshit means being held hostage by a future that’s already abandoned you. We’d rather escape to something new and unknown than hold out for a good life that hates us and expects us to make lemonade out of miserableness. Instead of holding out and hanging on, we’re here to tell you (and ourselves) – “go.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/14 Adhoc Unofficial SXSW Day Party @ Cheer Up Charlies (1:45 PM)

03/15 Brooklyn Vegan Unofficial Day Party @ Cheer Up Charlies (TBD)

03/15 Event DC eSports + Music Showcase @ Antone’s (8:00 PM)

03/15 Levitation Fest Official SXSW Showcase @ Hotel Vegas (9:15 PM)

03/17 Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *

03/18 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

03/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

03/20 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

03/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

03/23 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *

03/24 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt *

03/26 Calgary, AB @ Palomino Smokehouse *

03/27 Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos *

03/29 Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social Club *

03/30 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

03/31 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

04/02 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

04/03 Milvale, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls *

04/15 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

04/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex ^

04/18 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

04/19 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

04/25 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ^

04/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

07/20 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

* w/ Ought

^ w/ the Breeders

“Skim Milk” is out now via Domino.