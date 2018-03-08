Nick Cave Announces US Q&A Tour

Got a question for Nick Cave? Do you have easy access to New York, Boston, or Northampton? If you meet these qualification, I have some great news for you: The dark, suave, intense Australian rock icon will be holding a series of four public Q&A sessions this spring.

The events, dubbed “Conversations With Nick Cave,” were reportedly inspired by the relationship Cave felt developing between himself and his fans during the Bad Seeds’ 2017 US tour. A press release explains, “These shows became vast communal events and it is this relationship that he hopes to explore directly through this series of conversations.” Here’s Cave with more:

To be honest I am not sure what is going to happen at these events. I have always loved the Q&A format — not the formal onstage interviews that precede them but the questions from the audience afterwards. The audience tends to ask more challenging, revealing, playful and ultimately serious questions. You never know what you are going to get. They can be fearless and they can go deep. There has been a connection happening with the audience through the recent live shows where we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up and I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable. The more frank and intimate the questions, the more interesting the evening will be. The audience can ask me anything and I’ll do my best to answer. I do have some things to say. I can always play some songs at the piano if it all goes horribly wrong. But, I don’t know, I’ve got a good feeling about this one.

If Cave playing songs at the piano is the worst-case scenario for these events, the ceiling for them is very high. Check out the itinerary below.

DATES:

04/30 Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

05/01 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

05/03 New York, NY @ Peter Norton Symphony Space

05/05 Brooklyn, NY @ The Murmrr Theatre

Tickets are on sale this Friday, 3/9 at 10AM ET via nickcave.com.