Elysia Crampton – “Solilunita”

Elysia Crampton has been releasing a new album per year since 2015, and today the experimental electronic artist has announced her fourth under her own name. Elysia Crampton continues her career-long exploration of her Aymara heritage. In an interview with TANK Magazine, she talks about the inspiration behind the album:

I dedicated my record to Ofelia, aka, Carlos Espinoza, who was one of the mariposas, or butterflies, who forever altered the costume of the china supay in the 1960s and 1970s, the Aymara femme devil performed by queer and trans bodies in the street festivities, which, though now formally Christianised, can be traced back to before the conquest. It was Ofelia and her friend Liz Karina who are credited with removing the mask that was normally worn with the costume.

The album’s first single, “Solilunita,” is staggeringly precise. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nativity”

02 “Solilunita”

03 “Oscollo”

04 “Pachuyma”

05 “Orion Song”

06 “Moscow (Mariposa Voladora)”

Elysia Crampton is out 4/27 via Break World Records. Pre-order it here.