Air Waves – “Blue Fire”

Last month, Nicole Schneit announced her newest Air Waves album, Warrior, with the mesmerizing “Morro Bay,” and she recently put out its second single, “Blue Fire.” It’s the closing track to the album, a pensive and calming note to go out on. For a song about uneasiness, as Schneit explains below, the takeaway is one of comfort. “Hold on to, hold on to,” she repeats throughout the song, encouraging you to keep whoever you love close by. Here’s how she frames the song:

The beginning of the song is based on dreams, they are lines from dreams. After the election this year I felt anxious and this song is about change and how we would deal with it. It’s about having both calm and anxiety ridden dreams. My partner at the time woke up telling me she had a dream that she punched a guy that tried to bother me, and I had a dream that she was angry someone took her food away. We were trying to protect each other.

I was reading a book of Adrienne Rich poems, called “The Will to Change,” when I wrote this and one of the lines in it was about fire and flames growing and shrinking, turning to blue. My dreams at this time felt similiar to that poem. My band mate and collaborator Blake Luley also moved to Seattle, so its about change in many regards. He came up with the music for this.