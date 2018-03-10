Watch David Byrne’s Giant Suit Emporium Commercial And Performance With Stephen Colbert

Former Talking Heads leader David Byrne just released American Utopia, his first solo album in 14 years and our reigning Album Of The Week. And last night, he went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote it, performing lead single “Everybody’s Coming To My House” backed up by a barefoot band in matching gray suits. (Colbert himself even joined in on the choreography.)

But that’s not all! Byrne also appeared in a commercial for David Byrne’s Giant Suit Emporium Commercial — to be clear, that’s a suit emporium that is giant, not an emporium that sells giant suits like the one Byrne wore in Stop Making Sense — and gave an interview where he discussed the possibility writing a musical about Jared Kushner, which he should totally do. Watch it all happen below.