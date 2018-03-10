Juelz Santana Flees NJ Airport After TSA Finds Loaded Gun

Authorities are on the lookout for rapper/actor Juelz Santana, who reportedly ran out of New Jersey’s Newark Airport Friday evening (3/9) after Transportation Security Administration officials discovered a loaded gun in his bag.

After the weapon was discovered, 36-year-old Santana fled the scene and may have gotten into a taxi, NBC4 New York reports.

Port Authority Police Department detectives were searching for the Love And Hip-Hop: New York star at press time.

Billboard has reached out to Santana’s representatives for comment.

This isn’t the rapper’s first run-in with the law. In 2011, he was arrested at his New Jersey recording studio, where police discovered two loaded guns, ammunition, and drugs, according to The Record.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.