Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour

It’s been almost five years since Arctic Monkeys released AM, the riff-rocking fifth album that completed their transition from teenaged punks to seasoned rock ‘n’ roll veterans. They’ve promised a new one this year, and now they’ve affirmed that notion with a string of North American tour dates set for spring and summer.

A standalone performance at LA’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery in May will be followed by a series of three-show runs in the South (Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta), East Coast (New York, Boston, DC), and Midwest (Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toronto). Tickets go on sale this Friday, 3/16.

Last week the Monkeys announced a run of European dates, their first gigs since 2014. Check out their full itinerary below.