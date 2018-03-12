Jenny Hval’s Debut Novel Paradise Rot Out This Year

Norwegian experimental artist Jenny Hval has released a number of great albums over the years, most recently 2016’s Blood Bitch, and earlier this month she put out a collaborative EP with Håvard Volden under the name Lost Girls.

2018 will also find Hval turning toward a different medium: literature. As The Wire points out (via The Fader), Hval is releasing her debut fiction novel later this year. It’s called Paradise Rot and it’s out on 10/2. Here’s the book’s description, from a listing on Penguin Random House:

A lyrical and uncompromising debut novel from a highly acclaimed musician and artist, who has achieved renown for the sharpness of her work, and its sexual and political imagery. Jo is in a strange new country for university, and having a more peculiar time than most. A house with no walls, a roommate with no boundaries, and a home that seems ever more alive. Jo’s sensitivity, and all her senses, become increasingly heightened and fraught, as the lines between bodies and plants, and dreaming and wakefulness, blur and mesh. This debut novel from critically acclaimed artist and musician Jenny Hval, presents a heady and hyper-sensual portrayal of sexual awakening and queer desire. A complex, poetic and strange novel about bodies, sexuality, and the female gender.

You can pre-order it here, where you can also see the cover art.