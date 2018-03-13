Roger Waters Recites Palestinian Poem In Video For New Anti-Trump Song “Supremacy”

Roger Waters has become one of the most outspoken supporters of Palestine and the Boycott, Divestment, And Sanctions movement, and when President Trump decided to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, he recorded a song in protest with the Palestinian oud group Trio Joubran. Now, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Nakba, the exodus of more than 700,000 Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 war with Israel, Waters and Trio Joubran are releasing the song, which features Waters reciting verses from Palestinian national poet Mahmoud Darwish’s “the Penultimate speech of the ‘Red Indian’ to the white man,” along with a stark video of Waters’ disembodied face.

“On the surface, [the poem] narrates the last speech of the Native American to the white man, but it speaks also to Darwish’s beloved Palestine and its indigenous people,” Waters says in a statement. “In fact, [it’s relevant] to all victims of settler colonialism everywhere, always.” Trio Joubran adds, “We have been touring the world with our ouds for the past 15 years, taking with us — from city to city — a bit of Palestine. We honor the struggles of indigenous peoples across the globe, and through our art, affirm that the relationship between people, culture and their homeland survives history.” Watch and listen below via Rolling Stone.